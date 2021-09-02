CDC: Nearly 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in the U.S.

CNN– Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.35% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered were thrown out. That may sound like a lot, but it’s actually less than the 5-15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.