DHEC: 5,229 new cases of COVID-19, 60 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 3,572 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,657 probable cases, for a total of 5,229 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Additionally, DHEC reports 44 new confirmed deaths and 16 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 60 deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 746,157 coronavirus cases and 10,743 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 32,408 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate 14.5%.

According to the department, a total of 4,341,062 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 56.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 48% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.