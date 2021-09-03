DHEC: 6,032 new cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 4,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,347 probable cases for a total of 6,032 coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 31 new confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 38 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 752,378 coronavirus cases and 10,781 virus related deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 46,627 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.6%.

According to the department, a total of 4,355,209 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 57.1% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 48.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

DHEC also announced a new webpage for the state’s coronavirus data. For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.