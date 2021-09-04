Hefley’s 10-TD Performance Leads PC to Season-Opening Win

CLINTON, S.C. – Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ren Hefley threw for 538 yards and an FCS single-game record 10 touchdowns as the Presbyterian College football team opened the Kevin Kelley era with an 84-43 victory over St. Andrews on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Final Score: Presbyterian 84, St. Andrews 43

Location: Bailey Memorial Stadium (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (1-0) | St. Andrews (0-1)

UP NEXT

– PC returns to the gridiron on Saturday, September 11, at 4 pm against Fort Lauderdale inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.