First payments to Columbia fathers in the CLIMB pilot project going out this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announcing the launch of a pilot project aimed at helping local families. The CLIMB pilot project gives $500 payments to fathers who are a part of the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition.

Mayor Benjamin says he is proud to announce the first payments, which are donated, are going out Tuesday. 100 fathers are taking part in the pilot project in the City of Columbia.