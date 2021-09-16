SCHP: All lanes of I-26 West blocked near mm 127 due to collision

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway patrol says all lanes of I-26 West are blocked near mile marker 127 due to a collision. Officials say the interstate may be blocked for several hours.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags: ,

