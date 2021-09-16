SCHP: All lanes of I-26 West blocked near mm 127 due to collision Sep 16, 2021 3:12 PM EDT Mike Olson, 1/2I26 W Blocked 0916 All lanes of I-26 West blocked near mm 127 Source: @SCHP_Troop7 - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption 2/2I26 W Blocked 0916 P2 All lanes of I-26 West blocked near mm 127 Source: @SCHP_Troop7 - Twitter Show Caption Hide Caption COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway patrol says all lanes of I-26 West are blocked near mile marker 127 due to a collision. Officials say the interstate may be blocked for several hours. Categories: Lexington, Local News Tags: I-26 Wreck, South Carolina Highway Patrol ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest