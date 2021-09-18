The Bishops’ Trophy Returns Home as the Wolves Knock off #5 Lenoir-Rhyne

NEWBERRY, S.C. (NEWBERRY) – The Bishops’ Trophy is back home in Newberry as the Wolves knocked off fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 28-21 Saturday night. The win snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bears and gave the Wolves their first win over a ranked opponent since November 8th, 2014, when Newberry defeated #24 Carson-Newman 41-26.

The Bears took the opening kickoff and drove down 65 yards for a touchdown to take the early lead. Their lead was short-lived, as Newberry answered with a touchdown on their first possession. The Bears looked to force the Wolves to a three and out, but Dre Harris hooked up with Mario Anderson for an 11-yard completion to give Newberry a first down. Later in the drive, Harris found Bryson Woodruff for 21 yards to move the ball to the Lenoir-Rhyne 34. Anderson finished the drive off with a 25-yard touchdown run, and Lawson Reel nailed the extra point to tie the game.

The score remained tied at the end of the first quarter, but on second and twelve from their 38-yard line, Harris would break off a 33-yard run to give the Wolves a first down at the Bear 29-yard line. Newberry would get help on a pass interference penalty by the Bears setting the Wolves up at the 14-yard line. After a two-yard loss, moved the ball back to the 16-yard line, Harris again found Woodruff for the go-ahead score. Reel would add his second extra point to make it 14-7. This time, Lenoir-Rhyne would respond to the score, driving down 64 yards to tie the game at 14 and the score remained tied heading into intermission.

Neither team could get any offense going on their first possessions of the second half, but Newberry started to get going on their second possession. Brandon Thompson came into the game at quarterback and found Brently Allen for a 23-yard gain to the Lenoir-Rhyne 30-yard line. Later Anderson ran the ball in from 18-yards out, and the Lawson Reel extra point gave the Wolves their first lead of the game. After stopping the Bear offense at the Newberry 43 and forcing a punt, the Wolves took over at their 10-yard line. Harris would return to the game, and on second and 11, he found Tommy Washington along the sideline, and Washington raced 85 yards to the Lenoir-Rhyne four-yard line. On the next play, Harris ran the ball in himself, and after the extra point, the Wolves led 28-14.

The Bears would take the ball at the end of the third quarter and start driving down the field. With 13:58 remaining in the game, the Bears found the endzone to make it a one-score game. Newberry got the ball and went down the field but was forced to punt it, giving the Bears the ball at their 28-yard line. Lenoir-Rhyne took the ball and moved it to the Newberry 39. After a six-yard rush, the Newberry defense stopped the Bears on the next two plays to set up a fourth and four. The Bear’s pass fell incomplete, and Newberry was able to run the clock out and pick up the win and the Bishops’ Trophy.