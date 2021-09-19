Midlands Strong Series: Local Furniture shop shines through pandemic darkness

Midlands Strong is part of ABC's America Strong series

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO) – For more than 18 months we have all endured unprecedented hardships; some of us more than others whether its just working from home or losing a job. There are those however, who have found inspiration in the midst of the pandemic and become inspiration themselves.

ABC Columbia has started a new series of stories focusing the strength and resiliency of our community.

Our first story features a small Chapin business inspired by and created during the pandemic lockdown.

Studio 221 Interiors started as Farmhouse 221, which focused on the farmhouse theme of design and decor. After its created, the business rebranded and expanded into a furniture for everyone. What hasn’t changed since its creation, is the warm and welcoming environment created by its owner, Kerri Hubbard and her husband Brian.

Their business, which opened during the height of the pandemic in 2020, has done well and is now expanding again into a second location in West Columbia.

We will continue telling the local stories of strength and resiliency weekly. If someone comes to mind, we would love to hear about it. Please email Josh Berry jberry@abccolumbia.com