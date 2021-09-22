Local Living: Shred event at Blythewood HS, Coffee with a Cop in Lexington and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Blythewood High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Shred360 are partnering once again to host their second free paper shred event this year. It will take place Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blythewood High School’s football stadium. There is a limit of of three boxes per car.

You can also join Lexington Police Officers at the Icehouse Amphitheater for their “Coffee with a Cop” event this Saturday. You can get a free cup of joe with an officer, as well as a free safety check for a child passenger seat from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3.

Summer is over, and fall is here. Today marks the Fall Equinox. That’s a day when every place on Earth gets roughly 12 hours of sunlight and 12 hours of darkness. In other words, it’s the astronomical start of autumn.