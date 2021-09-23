Local Living: State Fair tickets on sale, Coffee with a Cop on Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

You can join Lexington Police Officers at the Icehouse Amphitheater for their “Coffee with a Cop” event this Saturday. You can get a free cup of joe with an officer, as well as a free safety check for a child passenger seat from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3.

Discounted tickets to the State Fair are on sale now. Organizers say you can save up to 50% on admission and rides by getting tickets at the State Fair website or at participating Circle K locations until the day before the fair. Discount admission tickets start at $10 and discount ride tickets start at $25. The discount tickets are on sale through October 12, 2021. For more information on tickets, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets/.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Columbia Vet Center will be hosting their annual Steps and Strides Fall Festival. The event will have games and activities for veterans and their families as well as a suicide awareness walk. It will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Vet Center on Richland Street.