Homicides up nearly 30% last year, according to FBI report

CNN– The U.S. saw a rise in murders last year. The FBI released its 2020 Uniform Crime Report on Monday.

It showed the number of homicides increased nearly 30% from 2019. That’s the largest single-year increase since the agency began tracking these crimes in the 1960’s.

You can see the full report at crime-data-explorer.app.cloud.gov/pages/home.