Fundraiser setup to purchase headstone for teenager whose death is brought up in Murdaugh investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is a GoFundMe set up for a young man who’s death has been brought up in the Murdaugh investigation. The fundraiser is to help the family of Stephen Smith afford a headstone for his grave.

Smith, a Hampton county teenager who was found dead on a rural road in 2015, has received renewed attention following SLED’s announcement that evidence was found related to his death during the Murdaugh investigation.

The fundraiser is organized by the Capital Club on Gervais Street, which is also hosting a fundraising event on October 30. The Capital Club’s website says it is the longest continuous gay bar in the Southeast, established in 1980.