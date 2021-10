Chris Cowan sworn in as next leader of Cayce DPS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a new man at the helm of the Cayce Department of Public Safety. This afternoon, a swearing in ceremony was held for Chief Chris Cowan.

Cowan is a 29 year law enforcement veteran, serving most recently with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Chief Cowan says he is ready to hit the ground running.

Chief Cowan replaces former Chief Byron Snellgrove who is retiring.