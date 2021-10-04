Gamecock receiver OrTre Smith enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sources confirmed to ABC Columbia today that South Carolina wide receiver OrTre Smith has entered the transfer portal and intends to leave the program.

Smith came to South Carolina in 2017 as a four-star recruit from Wando in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and made an immediate impact his freshman season. He finished with 30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

His production trailed off significantly after his freshman season. In 2018 and 2019 he only totaled 12 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

In 2021, his only catch of the season came in week one vs. Eastern Illinois. The redshirt senior will have at least one extra year of eligibility after this season.

Smith leaves South Carolina with 43 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in three-plus seasons.