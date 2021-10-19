Luke Doty to have season-ending surgery on re-inured foot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After missing Luke Doty for nearly the first month of the season, the Gamecocks will now be without their starting quarterback for the remaining five games of the season.

Shane Beamer confirmed in his weekly press conference Tuesday that Doty re-injured his foot in the Vanderbilt game and will require season-ending surgery to get it fixed and get him fully healthy for the 2022 season.

“It’s the best thing for him, short term and long term, is to get him healed up,” Beamer said. “From talking to a lot of people in this program I have been told before… that he is one of the toughest players to ever play here at Carolina.”

According to Beamer, Doty re-aggravated the foot injury that kept him sidelined at the start of the season sometime in the second quarter against Vanderbilt. Beamer said Doty thought it was just typical soreness and tried to play through it.

Doty came in to relieve Zeb Noland in week three against Georgia and started every game for South Carolina afterwards. The Gamecocks were 2-2 with Doty as the starting quarterback this season.

Beamer also confirmed that Noland will be the starting quarterback for South Carolina moving forward, and Jason Brown will be the primary backup.

Doty completed 60% of his passes this season (86-of-143) for 975 yards and five touchdowns. He threw for a career-high 255 yards against Troy in week five.

“I hate it for him, hate it for our football program, but he’s in great spirits,” Beamer said.

South Carolina takes on No. 17 Texas A&M in College Station this Saturday at 7:30 p.m..