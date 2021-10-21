Laundrie family attorney says “probability is strong” remains found in Florida park are Brian Laundrie

CNN– A possible breakthrough in the search for Brian Laundrie. Human remains were found in a Florida park Wednesday, during the search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday night about the discovery.

He said Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, decided to go to the Carlton Reserve Wednesday morning, a place their son knew well. Bertolino says he notified law enforcement of their intentions, and the couple was followed closely by law enforcement personnel. Bertolino said Chris Laundrie located a white bag lying in the woods that he gave to law enforcement, and that’s when the Laundries were also notified that human remains had been found nearby.

Since Laundrie’s disappearance more than 30 days ago, the remains of his missing girlfriend Gabby Petito, were found in the Wyoming wilderness. Her manner and cause of death were determined to be homicide by strangulation.