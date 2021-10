Transitions Homeless Center celebrates 10th anniversary with fundraising event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Transitions Homeless Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special fundraiser Thursday. The “Reconstructing Home” fundraiser is happening from 6-10 p.m. at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The event features art created by current and past residents of the center. Participating client artists at the event will receive a commission on each piece of their art that’s sold.