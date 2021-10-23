Wolves pick up 34-3 win over Eagles on homecoming weekend

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Hosting the winless Eagles of Carson-Newman University (0-7, 0-5 SAC) for their Homecoming weekend opponent, the Newberry College Wolves (6-2, 5-1 SAC) football team did not disappoint the sea of Scarlet in the crowd as they upended the Eagles 34-3 on Saturday, October 23.

The Wolves were again able to dominate nearly every offensive statistic in the book as they outgained the Eagles by a 493-203 margin with and rather even split between 268 on the ground ad 225 through the air. The rushing attack was led by redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) as he would scamper for 82 yards and a score on 21 touches on the evening. Redshirt-senior Dre Harris (Greenville, S.C.) led the team in passing as he went 11-for-18 on the night for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added 66 positive rushing yards.

Three separate receivers in graduate student Bobby Irby (Irmo, S.C.), redshirt junior Olin McCurry (Summerville, S.C.) and sophomore Cameron Gaymon (Sumter, S.C.) each hauled in a six-point toss in the contest, the third of which came from the arm of redshirt-junior Pete Elmore (Barnwell, S.C.).

The Newberry defense again held the opposing offense in check, led by graduate student Anthony Blue (Florence, S.C.) who record six tackles, including five solo efforts. Six members of the defense squad were able to record tackles-for-loss while redshirt-sophomore Sean Swaringer (Greeleyville, S.C.) was able to bring in the game’s lone interception.

After deferring the opening coin toss to the second half, the Wolves would send their defensive unit out first in the contest. However, the Eagles would use a 26-yard kick-off return and a 45-yard passing play on the ensuing drive to get deep into the Wolves territory. However, their offensive effort would come to a halt inside the 10-yard line as the Wolves forced them to convert a field goal, which in turn would be the only points Carson-Newman would score in the contest.

A pair of short drives on either side of the ball would give the Wolves possession on their own 20-yard line just past the 10-minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The offense would start clicking on that drive as the Wolves were able to methodically drive down the field, highlighted by a pair of 16-yard passing plays from Harris to Anderson and graduate student Brentley Allen (Lexington, S.C.).

The Scarlet and Gray would find themselves in the red zone after a 27-yard pick up from Harris to redshirt senior Bryson Woodruff (Roebuck, S.C.) would put them at the 6-yard line and Anderson would punch it in from just under that distance three plays later to give Newberry the 7-3 lead.

A forced fumble on the ensuing kick-off would give the ball right back to the Wolves with great field position, poised at the Carson-Newman 34. A 29-yard rush by Irby on the second play of the drive, plus some additional yardage from an Eagles penalty, would leave the Wolves knocking on the doorstep yet again. This time it would be Irby who would finish it off for the Wolves as he caught a six-yard toss from Harris to bring the Newberry advantage to 14-3.

Both teams would not score points on their next drives before Newberry would again drive down the field, this time tacking three points on the board off a 33-yard boot from redshirt-junior Ray Cotton (Summerville, S.C.) to give the Wolves the 17-3 lead that they would carry into the halftime break.

It wouldn’t be until the second Newberry drive of the third quarter that the Wolves would be able to put up points again as after starting at their own 22-yard line they were able to move the ball over the 50 and into Carson-Newman Territory. However, a costly penalty would push the Wolves back into a long-yardage situation and they would come away with just three points after another boot from Cotton, this time from 42-yards out to give them the 20-3 lead.

The Scarlet and Gray would carry over their momentum on a drive into the fourth quarter where the first play of the period would be a physical carry from senior ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) as he plowed through the defense for a gain of 30 yards down to the 10-yard line. Two plays later Harris would find Gaymon in the endzone for his second touchdown toss of the night and give the Wolves the 27-3 lead.

The next drive would feature new players in the backfield for the Wolves as Elmore would take over the play-calling for Newberry and would lead the final scoring drive for the team. Starting backed up to their own seven, a 27-yard pass followed by a 20-yard run would move the Wolves into enemy territory. Another 25-yard toss by Elmore would set the Wolves up in the red zone yet again. This time it would be McCurry that would find pay dirt off an 18-yard bullet from Elmore to extend the Newberry lead to its final 34-3 margin.

The Wolves will hit the road next weekend as they make the short trip to Greenwood, S.C. to take on the Flying Fleet of Erskine College on Saturday, October 30. Game time is currently set for 1:00 p.m.