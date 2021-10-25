Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure for meniscus tear

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina football program announced Monday night that quarterback Zeb Noland will undergo a “minor surgical procedure” for a meniscus tear in his right knee.

The surgery is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26. The school said Noland is expected to be available for the Gamecocks first game after the bye week against Florida on Nov. 6.

Noland just earned his starting quarterback role back this past weekend against Texas A&M after Luke Doty’s season-ending foot surgery.

He was replaced by Jason Brown in the fourth quarter after completing seven of 12 passes for 30 yards. Brown finished with 84 passing yards and a touchdown, and figures to take the starting role at quarterback if Noland is unable to play against the Gators next Saturday.