Shane Beamer updates injury status of QB Zeb Noland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock football coach Shane Beamer gave an update on quarterback Zeb Noland Wednesday during the week’s SEC teleconference with the other 13 coaches in the league.

According to Beamer, Noland had successful surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus suffered during the Texas A&M loss last Saturday.

“Zeb had surgery yesterday (Tuesday), and it went really well,” said Beamer. “He’s back in the facility this morning, moving around pretty good, believe it or not, after a procedure like that.”

USC still expects Nolan to be available for the Gamecocks’ next contest against Florida on Nov. 6. South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) is off this week.

Noland turned in his whistle for a spot on the roster in August when starting quarterback Luke Doty sustained a foot injury. Noland started the first three games before Doty took over in the middle of South Carolina’s 40-13 loss at Georgia.

Doty started the next four games until he re-injured his foot and Noland entered on the final drive to lead a game-winning TD drive in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt.

Doty had season-ending surgery on his foot last week. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has said Noland will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Noland has completed 39 of 67 passes for 512 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.