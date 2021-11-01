Gamecocks-Missouri game time announced

The annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup Trophy between South Carolina and Missouri will be decided with a 4 pm ET (3 pm local) kick on Saturday, November 13, the SEC office announced today. The contest will be televised on SEC Network.

Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium (62,621) in Columbia, Mo. will be the site for this year’s contest between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals. The Tigers have won the last two meetings, including a 17-10 win at Williams-Brice Stadium last season, to take a 6-5 lead in the all-time series between the two universities.

The Gamecocks (4-4, 1-4 SEC) will host the Florida Gators (4-4, 2-4 SEC) in a 7:30 pm contest on Saturday, Nov. 6, while Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC) will travel to Athens to face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0 SEC) at noon on Saturday.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Nov. 13:

Mississippi State at Auburn, Noon, ESPN

New Mexico State at Alabama, Noon, SEC Network

Samford at Florida, Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 pm, CBS

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 7 pm, ESPN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 pm, ESPN2

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

All times Eastern