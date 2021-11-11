Gamecock basketball great signs with German club

A former Gamecock basketball great is signing to play ball overseas.

Sindarius Thornwell, one of the players instrumental in Carolina’s run to the Final Four in 2017, inked with German team Ratiopharm Ulm.

He appeared in 23 games with the Pelicans and Magic last season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assists.

Thornwell was drafted by the Bucks inthe second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, then immediately traded to the Clippers, where he spent his first two seasons.