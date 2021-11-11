Tight labor market creates challenge of booking one of Santa’s helpers

Staffing companies say the demand is up 120% this year

(CNN) — As supply chains issues follow us into the holiday season — it’s making it harder to nab those gifts.

and now Santa Claus might be joining that list.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%. Another problem is that the big man in the big red suit is concerned over the risk of contracting COVID-19 from unvaccinated kids.