Cardinal Newman’s Ashlyn Watkins signs with South Carolina

Five-star prospect Ashlyn Watkins out of Cardinal Newman committed to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks Wednesday afternoon.

According to ESPN, Watkins is considered the 12th-best player in the class of 2022.

Coached by former Gamecock Asia dozier, Watkins led Cardinal Newman to the 2021 SCISA state championship, averaging 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks and 2.1 assists per game last season.

She chose Carolina over multiple schools including Mississippi State, Kentucky and North Carolina.

Photo courtesy: Cardinal Newman Athletics