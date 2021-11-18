Batesburg-Leesville football coach steps down

Batesburg-Leesville High School Football Coach Gary Adams has decided to step down from his head coaching position, according to the school on Thursday.

Coach Adams led the Panthers program for the past five seasons after serving as an assistant coach for eleven years.

According to a statement from Lexington School District Three, “We thank Coach Adams for his service and commitment to the Batesburg-Leesville community and will immediately begin the process of finding a replacement coach.”

The Panthers finished with a 4-4 overall record in 2021 and lost to Christ Church in the first round of the 2A playoffs.