Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 takes place Thursday night

CNN– You can view a historic event just by looking into the night sky, but you may have to give up some sleep to see it. The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will happen late Thursday into Friday morning. It’s expected to last nearly three and half hours, and it is really close to a full eclipse.

NASA says it will cover more than 97% of the moon. It can be seen from anywhere in the country.