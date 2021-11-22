Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Closing arguments are underway in the trial of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia. A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the men charged in the fatal shooting had no cause to chase Arbery when they saw him in their neighborhood. She said they pursued him solely because he was “a Black man running down their street.” A defense attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries. The arguments unfolded before a disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony.