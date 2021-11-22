Thanksgiving air travel climbs to pre-pandemic levels

CNN– Holiday air travel has already climbed to pre-pandemic levels. More than two million people passed through airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday, the first day of Thanksgiving travel.

The Transportation Security Administration says that’s the highest checkpoint volume for a single day since the pandemic began.

If you’re still taking flight this week, officials say to plan ahead. That could include using a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft to make your flight, or have a relative or friend drop you off. With airline worker shortages, be sure to check your flight for any cancelations or delays.

With COVID-19 still a threat, health experts say if you’re not yet vaccinated, be sure to get tested before and after your trip.