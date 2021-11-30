Gamecock wide receiver enters transfer portal

A Gamecock wide receiver hit the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, according to South Carolina sports info.

Ger-Cari Caldwell plans to transfer from South Carolina, after just two years in Columbia with the Gamecocks.

Caldwell played in just one game this season, after making six appearances in 2020. He caught one pass for five years in two seasons at South Carolina.

Caldwell was a sought-after player in high school with offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest, Baylor and East Carolina. He becomes the fifth Gamecock to transfer since August.