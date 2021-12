2021 Atlantic hurricane season one of the costliest on record

CNN– This year’s Atlantic hurricane season was one of the costliest on record. Part of the reason is that it’s in the top three for the most U.S. storms. Damages from four of them topped more than $1 billion each.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Hurricane Ida cost more than $60 billion. However, officials say the latter part of Hurricane Season was quieter than forecasters had predicted.