Dutch Fork wideout wins Mr. Richland County award

Dutch Fork wide receiver Antonio Williams was named the 2021 Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year tonight.

Williams was among 17 total nominees for the award, given each season to the top football player in the county for achievements on and off the field.

The senior Dutch Fork wide receiver had 68 receptions for over 1,400 yards and 18 total touchdowns this season and hopes to lead Dutch Fork to a sixth-straight state championship Saturday night when the Foxes face Gaffney in the 5A title game.

Past winners of the award include Ronnie Porter (Heathwood Hall), Alex Huntley (Hammond), Anthony Wilson and Channing Tindall (Spring Valley).