McCall repeats as SBC Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – For the second consecutive season, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, as a total of 16 Chanticleers picked up All-Sun Belt honors, the league office announced on Thursday.

The 16 All-Sun Belt selections match a program high for the Chants since moving to the Sun Belt Conference as a full-time member in 2017, as Coastal also had 16 honorees in 2020.

With his second-straight Conference Player of the Year honor, McCall becomes one of just four student-athletes in the history of the Sun Belt Conference to pick up multiple Player of the Year honors and do it in back-to-back years – (Ja’Von Rolland-Jones, Arkansas State – 2016 and 2017; Ryan Aplin, Arkansas State – 2011 and 2012; and Brandon Kennedy, North Texas – 2002 and 2003).

Joining McCall on the All-Sun Belt first team was Shermari Jones, Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely, Josaiah Stewart, D’Jordan Strong, C.J. Brewer, and Silas Kelly, while Willie Lampkin and Jeffrey Gunter earned a spot on the second team.

Veteran offensive lineman Trey Carter and safety Alex Spillum were joined on the third team by Heiligh (return specialist) while picking up honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors were Teddy Gallagher, Kameron Brown, Enock Makonzo, and Brayden Bennett.

With his third-team honor this season, Carter joins Shamarious Gilmore of Georgia State as the first-ever five-time All-Sun Belt honorees in the conference’s history.