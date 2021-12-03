Todd Knight signs contract extension at Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Newberry College football coach Todd Knight signed a contract extension to remain at the helm of Wolves football through the 2025 season Friday.

“I am thrilled that Coach Knight has signed a multi-year contract, and appreciative that President Maurice Scherrens has made this important commitment to our coach,” commented Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson . “Todd is very important to Newberry College. Obviously, he is a great coach, but what impresses me is his ability to lead young men and connect people from our campus community and our alumni and friends to help Newberry College.”

Knight just wrapped up a historic 13th year as head coach, in which he led the Wolves to their first NCAA playoff win since 2006. This was the fourth time that the Wolves have qualified for the NCAA playoffs under Knight’s leadership.

The team also picked up its second South Atlantic Conference championship in Knight’s tenure after finishing 7-1 in league play to secure the outright title. This was added to the 2016 conference championship trophy already on his shelf. Knight led his team to wins over two ranked opponents this season and regained the Bishop’s Trophy after taking down No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne, 28-21 in the third week of the season.

“It’s an honor to continue to represent the Newberry College football program and my family and I are thrilled to be able to continue to call Newberry home,” said Knight. “I would like to thank Dr. Scherrens and Ralph Patterson for keeping a dream alive for me!”

Knight also set a new program record for most wins by a head coach with his 73rd victory, coming over Tusculum on Sept. 25. He continued that trend and ended the season with an 80-60 record as head coach, remaining the only 40-win coach to have a winning record to his credit. He was also honored by his fellow coaches in the SAC by being named the league’s Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

“Coach Knight exemplifies everything we look for in a head coach,” added Dr. Scherrens. “There is no better person to lead our football program. He is the consummate college coach and our student-athletes are in the best of hands with him at the helm. He is an integral member of the Newberry College family.”

Over his time leading the Wolves, Knight has mentored a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist, three SAC Players of the Year, 18 All-Americans, 41 All-Region selections, 91 All-SAC honorees, four National Players of the Week, over 40 SAC Players of the Week, three Academic All-American selections and 22 Academic All-District honorees, as well as the 2021 Elite 20 Award winner in Ryan Heriot .