Dr. Fauci on the importance of boosters as the Omicron variant spreads

CNN– New stricter travel rules are now in effect for international travelers. This comes as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

Nearly all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must have a negative COVID-19 test one day before departure. Any foreign national who travels to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated, and the federal mask requirement on public transportation, including airports, planes, trains and buses, has been extended until March.

Travel industry leaders say any restrictions should be placed on individual passengers, not entire countries. Right now, the U.S. has a travel ban on South Africa and several other southern African nations, but officials say those bans are being reevaluated every day.

While health officials continue to learn more about this new variant, they say the best protection against the virus is still the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the CDC Director reminds Americans that while there’s no federal mask mandate in place, they should follow the recommendations to mask up indoors despite vaccination status if in a community with high transmission rates. Right now, 80% of us counties fall in that category.