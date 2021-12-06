Gamecock defensive back Jahmar Brown enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the Gamecocks prepare to face North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, they’ll do so without a reserve in the secondary.

South Carolina confirmed to ABC Columbia that redshirt sophomore safety Jahmar Brown has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Gamecocks.

After missing most of last season due to injuries, Brown seemed to be set for an increase in playing time in 2021, but only saw action in four games at South Carolina.

He recorded eight total tackles this season, including one sack and a fumble recovery against Troy.

For his career, Brown finished with 23 total tackles and two tackles for loss in three seasons.