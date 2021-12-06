Study finds most cases of myocarditis in kids after COVID-19 vaccines resolved quickly

CNN– A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after the COVID-19 vaccine were mild and resolved quickly. Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all of the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers say most of the symptoms were mild and patients recovered quickly.

The research was published Monday in the journal “Circulation.”