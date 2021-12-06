Study finds U.S. adults saw higher blood pressure readings during the pandemic

CNN– A new study found U.S. adults saw higher blood pressure readings during the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers studied data of more than 464,000 people from 2018-2020. They found the blood pressure readings appeared to be significantly higher during the pandemic in April through December of 2020, compared with in 2019.

Several factors can contribute to a rise in blood pressure, including weight gain, alcohol consumption, and sleep.