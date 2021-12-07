Gamecock running back ZaQuandre White declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks will officially be without their leading rusher next season.

Redshirt senior running back ZaQuandre White announced on social media Tuesday night that he would not be returning to South Carolina for a final season of eligibility. He will be declaring for the NFL Draft and intends to turn pro.

White led the Gamecocks with 583 rushing yards in 2021 on 88 attempts, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He also added 202 receiving yards and tallied five total touchdowns on the year.

This means South Carolina will be without a huge part of its run game in the Duke’s Mayo bowl against UNC on Dec. 30.