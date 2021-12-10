FBI Columbia: Nine indicted on drug trafficking charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the FBI Columbia field office and Columbia Violent Gang Task Force say nine individuals face drug trafficking charges. According to authorities, six of the individuals are from South Carolina. FBI Columbia says seven individuals were arrested Wednesday and two surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

“Drugs continue to hamper our society and are the driving force behind violent crime,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Columbia field office Susan Ferensic. “I am pleased with the dedication and hard work our local, state, and federal partners do to put these offenders and their co-conspirators in prison.”

Authorities say the following individuals face charges in connection with the investigation:

Yavian Jose Vazquez Rapino, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine

Donterius Jamel Hill, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine

Miguel Angel Cortes, 29, Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Jorge Luis Rodrigues De La Luz, 35, of Columbia Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine

Manuel Martinez Araujo, 40, of Columbia Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine Eight additional counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Ricardo Rey Rios Rodriguez, 38, of West Columbia Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine

Juan Carlos Camacho Franco, 31, of Elgin Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

Christopher Bryan Stroman, 40, of Columbia Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

Christopher Gerardo Cortes Rivera, 27, of Columbia Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine



“This office will not rest in its efforts to keep the people of South Carolina safe and to prosecute federal crimes wherever they occur in this district,” said Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart. “This indictment speaks to those efforts and illustrates the effectiveness when we work with our federal, state, and local partners.”