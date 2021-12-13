Former Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner transferring to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock fans who have clamored for South Carolina to throw the ball to the tight end more just got some very good news Monday night.

Junior tight end Austin Stogner is joining his quarterback Spencer Rattler and transferring to South Carolina for the 2022, he announced on his social media.

He’s seen action in 23 games over the past three seasons, totaling 654 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Sooners.

According to 247 Sports, the Gamecocks now have the No. 5 transfer recruiting class in the 2022 cycle, and have the No. 15 class overall in the nation ahead of the early signing day on Wednesday.