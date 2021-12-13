Gamecocks land 4-star linebacker Stone Blanton

JACKSON, Miss. — Less than two days before the early signing period for the 2022 class begins, Shane Beamer landed his second four-star linebacker within the past week.

Mississippi State commit Stone Blanton flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs and now plans to play for the Gamecocks next year.

The two-sport athlete said in his commitment that he plans on playing both football and baseball for South Carolina.

The 4-star LB out of Mississippi is a massive pickup for the Gamecocks 2022 class, which is now 12th in the nation per Rivals.

Blanton’s commitment gives the Gamecocks 20 total commits for the 2022 cycle. Four of those being four-star recruits, which has South Carolina currently ranked 16th in the nation per 247 Sports after being ranked 79th for the 2021 class.

According to 247 Sports, Blanton is the eighth-best prospect in the state of Mississippi, and the 36th-ranked linebacker in the 2022 class.