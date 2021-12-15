Hammond running back CJ Stokes inks with Michigan

Hammond’s CJ Stokes is now a Michigan Man.

Stokes signed with the Wolverines Wednesday morning during National Signing Day, becoming a part of Michigan’s 2022 class.

He had offers from the likes of South Carolina, Penn State, Mizzou, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Duke, Louisville, and more.

Stokes is considered a three-star running back in the class, after going over the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last three seasons with the Skyhawks.

Photo courtesy: Michigan Football