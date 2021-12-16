Survey suggests people will continue quitting their jobs in the “Great Resignation” next year

CNN– If you don’t like your job and want to join the club, a survey of close to 1,000 workers by website ‘Best Colleges‘ shows what’s been dubbed the “Great Resignation” is poised to continue next year. More than a third of the respondents said they plan to quit their jobs in 2022.

Even if you’ve already changed jobs after leaving another, chances are good you could do it again. 69% of those who made a job change this year say they plan to make another move next year.