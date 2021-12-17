Cops: Man killed after deputies tried to serve warrants

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina state police are investigating a police shooting that led to the death of one man in Anderson County this week. Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said that Anderson County sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve Brandon Mauldin with several outstanding warrants Tuesday when Mauldin fled. Police say Mauldin was shot in a confrontation with deputies after a vehicle chase and later died from his injuries. No one else was hurt. The shooting marks the 37th police shooting in South Carolina this year. Three of the 49 police shootings recorded in the state last year involved the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.