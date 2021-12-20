Closing arguments take place in the trial of former Police Officer Kim Potter

CNN– Closing arguments begin today in the trial of former Police Officer Kim Potter, who says she meant to use her taser instead of her gun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop back in April. Potter broke down several times on the stand in her own defense Friday.

If closing arguments wrap up Monday, the jury will begin deliberations Tuesday.

Potter is charged with first and second degree manslaughter. If convicted, she could spend up to 11 years in prison, although prosecutors say they plan to push for a longer sentence.