Research finds those with sleep-related breathing problems may be at higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death

CNN– People with sleep-related breathing problems may face a 31% increased risk of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and death. The research says these disorders, including sleep apnea, cause people to have smaller amounts of oxygen in their tissue, which could be hazardous to those who test positive for the virus.

The findings were based on data from more than 5,400 patients at the Cleveland Clinic Health System.