Americans continue to take to the skies, despite the threat of omicron

CNN– It seems the omicron variant isn’t having an effect on air travel. Americans are taking to the sky this holiday season, despite the threat.

The TSA says they screened more than two million people Wednesday. That’s more than they screened in 2019 before the pandemic.

The transportation agency is expecting Thursday to be one of the busiest days of the holiday season. They’re also planning to screen 20 million people between now and January 3.