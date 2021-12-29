Sunday’s Ole Miss-South Carolina women’s game postponed due to COVID

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, Sunday’s Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game has been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVIDd-19 management requirements.

Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled matchup. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.

The #1 Gamecocks are off to one of their best starts in program history, sitting at 12-0.