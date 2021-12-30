SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims filed last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce reports a decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims filed last week.

From December 19-25, SCDEW says 1,135 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed, a decrease from the 1,216 claims filed the previous week. During the claim week las week, officials say 5,310 claimants received an average benefit of $266.29.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says a total of $6,589,645,339.59 has been paid out to claimants.

Officials say the unemployment rate in South Carolina last month was 3.7%, down from 3.9% in October.