West Columbia PD releases names of men wanted for fatal shooting on Shull Street

1/2 Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department

2/2 Rayshawn Suber Rayshawn Suber Courtesy: West Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says officers are looking for two individuals they believe were involved in a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Shull Street.

Officers say they responded to the scene Wednesday for a call about a shooting. Once on the scene, officers say they found Frankie Orlando Gardner deceased.

Investigators say they are looking for 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor, both from West Columbia. Police say they both have warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. You can also submit tips online at crimesc.com.