West Columbia PD releases names of men wanted for fatal shooting on Shull Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The West Columbia Police Department says officers are looking for two individuals they believe were involved in a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Shull Street.
Officers say they responded to the scene Wednesday for a call about a shooting. Once on the scene, officers say they found Frankie Orlando Gardner deceased.
Investigators say they are looking for 34-year-old Rayshawn Suber and 40-year-old Brandon Taylor, both from West Columbia. Police say they both have warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
If you have any information about this shooting, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721. You can also submit tips online at crimesc.com.